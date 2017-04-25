Beyoncé Is Helping Young Women Pay for College

As if Queen Bey couldn't get any more amazing!

A year after the release of her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade, pop legend Beyoncé and her team announced the creation of the Formation Scholars, a scholarship program that seeks to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident."

According to a statement released on Beyoncé's official website, "Four scholarships will be awarded...to female incoming current or graduate students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies."

Four colleges (two of which are HBCU's) are currently participating in Queen Bey's Formation Scholars program: Howard University, Spelman College, Berklee College of Music, and Parsons School of Design.

h/t: Pitchfork