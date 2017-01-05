Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Are Our New Favorite Couple of 2017?

Is love in the air for our favorite sullen superstar? Looks like Kristen Stewart is getting cozy with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, according to a source through People.com. Kristen is currently in Savannah, Georgia filming, Lizzie, a new movie about Lizzie Borden, and Stella has stopped by to spend several days with her hanging out onset and around the city. While not confirmed, the source also details that Stella and Kristen are staying together in Los Angeles, though they weren't particularly affectionate in public.

So is the K-Stella a real thing, or are these actual gal pals just having a good time? Only 2017 will tell, and Kristen was recently cozying up to St. Vincent, so we can't be sure what's ultimately shaken down. Previously, Kristen was connected to Alicia Cargile, her longtime girlfriend, and later French singer Soko. Until last year, Kristen was famously coy about her sexuality, especially during the Twilight years. However, in an interview in the summer of 2016 Kristen opened up to Elle UK about how coming out had changed her life:

"When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialised, so I didn't like it. We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that. But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."

Kristen may no longer be dating Alicia, but as long as she's still happy, we are. Kristen and Stella were seen together at last year's Met Gala in May where they left together to attend an afterparty, so they've been on each other's radars for a while. Not a bad way to start the new year!