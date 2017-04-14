Kristen Stewart Has a Celebrity Not-So-Secret Admirer

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Disney star and model Bella Thorne revealed her celebrity crush.

This is how I sleep at night...including the wig @harpersbazaarus #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Fresh off of her relationship with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, Thorne says she's struggling with being single in the midst of stardom. “I’m single as fuck," the bisexual star explained. "I could not be more single. This is the longest I’ve ever been super single.”

Thorne says she hasn't dated a girl yet because she's still getting used to the scene. “I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary. I’m confused on what they want from me.” You're preaching to the choir, Bella.

If she were to pick someone to date, Thorne says Kristen Stewart would be at the top of her list. "She's so hot. She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down."

After her badass monologue on Saturday Night Live earlier this year, the Twilight star is nearly impossible not to love. Welcome to the Kristen Stewart fan-club Bella! We have t-shirts.