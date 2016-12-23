11 Badass Female Characters Coming to Make 2017 Less Awful

Here they come, 11 fictional women who are going to do their darndest to make 2017 not another pit of hellfire.

Who runs the world? Well, it should have been girls, but we'll keep insisting it is anyway until history one day catches up. Reality failed us this year, but tv and film continue to come at us with more and more powerful female characters who keep testing the limits of badassery. Sure, we argue there's never enough representation (literally, women should be the star of everything forever) but coming into a year where there's not much to look forward to, it's nice to know we can at least prepare for some glorious feminist escapism. Here are 11(ish) character we can't wait to see back in action and kicking 2017 into high gear.

11. Kara and Alex Danvers in Supergirl

When CBS failed us, CW came through to save Supergirl and her human-but-still-super sister, Alex. Now, their adventures are greater and gayer than ever, with Alex having come out as a lesbian in the last few episodes. Their bond is as unbreakable as Supergirl's body, and they continue to prove that without girl power, the world would end constantly. You're welcome.

10. Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

Baby Groot might get a lot of love, but we're throwing down for Zoe Saldana as Gamora, an alien assassin who's one of the Guardians' greatest assets. She's also known as the "Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy," and has absolutely no time for the crap men throw at her, so she's basically our fave character of the new year.

9. Maia in The Good Fight

This The Good Wife spin-off coming out on CBS All-Access next year is already our new favorite shows. We were already in love with actress Rose Leslie from her role as Ygritte on Game of Thrones, and now she'll star in The Good Fight as Christine Baranski's goddaughter. Because this show is a total jackpot, Rose will also be playing a lesbian in a relationship with another lawyer (played by Helene Yorke). Consider us hooked.

8. Belle in Beauty and the Beast

Belle may have some fascinatingly edgy sexual inclinations, but this classic tale isn't just a love story. Belle's not only radical for being a bookworm in a small town that sings about how gross that is, but she's also willing to fight wolves with her bare hands if it'll save someone she loves. That she's being played by Harry Potter's Emma Watson in Disney's new live adaptation being released in March is an epic bonus.

7. Ginny Baker in Pitch

Pitch hasn't technically been renewed for a second season, but here's a hell of a lot of wishful thinking. Kylie Bunbury stars as the first female Major League Baseball pitcher, and her subdued and searingly heartfelt performance deserves recognition (and a second season, dammit). You don't have to be a sports fan to find yourself gripped by her journey to stardom that constantly teeters on infamy, and we hope to keep seeing more of her next year.

6. Clarke Griffin in The 100

Okay, we're still upset about The 100, but just because it betrayed us last season doesn't mean we're going to negate the fact that it's still a show with a powerful bisexual female lead trying her best to keep the people she cares about alive. Clarke is a character worth standing behind, especially when she's being played so beautifully by Eliza Taylor. Here's hoping she finds a great, immortal girlfriend this year.

5. Dutch in Killjoys

Dutch is easily one of the Syfy channel's biggest badasses, and Killjoys is the most fun you can have with a pack of space bounty hunters. As their leader, Dutch has gotten them out of (and into) a bunch of crazy space messes, and we love watching her take down bad guys across the galaxies. Side note: actress Hannah John-Kamen is definitely one of our biggest crushes of all time.

4. Wynonna and Waverly Earp in Wynonna Earp

You all better tune into Syfy's Wynonna Earp next season. The show stars Melanie Scrofano and Dominique Provost-Chalkley as descendants of deputy Wyatt Earp who now must send a series of Revenants back to hell. These two ladies are quirky, delightful, and powerful as hell, and it doesn't hurt that bisexual Waverly is currently part of maybe TV's cutest couple right now with a female police officer, Nicole Haught (their ship name is WayHaught, so you know it's perfect). We look forward to an immense amount of swooning come spring.

3. Jessica Jones in The Defenders

The perfectly problematic heroine of her own series will be joining her fellow Netflix superheroes as a part of The Defenders next year, and she might be about 90 percent of why we're tuning in at all. Jessica Jones' second season has also been announced, so we expect to see a double dose of Krysten Ritter killing it as the super strong, super badass detective in the next year. We deserve it.

2. Rey in Star Wars: Episode VIII

We only ever think of Rey with hearts in our eyes. Star Wars shot back to life at the hands of a force-sensitive female with a penchant for piloting and we immediately fell for her. Daisy Ridley will bring Rey back in at least two more episodes, and we've certainly waited long enough for the next installment (which will be released in December). At least we have Jyn Erso in Rogue One to keep the spirit alive in the meantime.

1. Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman

We get a female-fronted superhero movie once in a blue moon, and this blue moon is bringing us the most iconic of them all. Gal Gadot will be starring as Wonder Woman in the DC film, as well as participating as (our favorite) part of the Justice League. This is easily our most anticipated superfilm in years, and we can't wait to be captivated by the power of women working together to make the world a better place. Bring it, 2017.