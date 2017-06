9 Female Superheroes Who Can Definitely Lead the Resistance

Wonder Woman is continuing to smash box office records all over the world, and because of the spirit of women's empowerment that the critically-acclaimed DC movie is giving audiences, we thought it would be a good idea to pay tribute to some other female superheroes that we're absolutely crazy about!

Just like Diana Prince, here are 9 other feminist superheroes that are completely and totally badass!