For some queer female characters, it was a great year!

For others, less so. But today we're celebrating just the great moments, when a couple clicked, connected, and burrowed into our hearts forevermore (before maybe breaking them later). Here are 19 of the best onscreen kisses by two women in film and TV. If we didn't include yours, please shout it out in the comments!

*Also, please note that some of these slides feature spoilers, so if you see a couple whose story you want to keep secret, don't hit "More+." Happy scrolling!