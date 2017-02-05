Relive Lady Gaga's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Mother Monster's performance at Super Bowl LI was one for the AGES.

Photo: Instagram (@ladygaga)

We'll be perfectly and completely honest with you all: we only watched the Super Bowl for Lady Gaga's highly anticipated halftime show performance.

Sure, the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons played some sports, and the commercials were comedic (or whatever), but what we were really here for was seeing the now legendary popstar and passionate, longtime LGBT activist make a big, powerful statement with her halftime set. And, to put it mildly, she did NOT disappoint.

Watch Gaga's full, epic halftime show performance in the video below.