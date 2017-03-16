Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde Could Be the Queer Bond Movie We've Been Waiting For

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron is kicking ass and taking names in the action-packed trailer for Atomic Blonde.

The movie follows an MI6 agent who's sent to Berlin to investigate the murder of her colleagues. Along with Theron, the thriller stars James McAvoy and John Goodman, and even includes a steamy bedroom scene between Theron and a French operative played by Sofia Boutella.

Theron's character exudes power and confidence. Is Atomic Blonde the queer James Bond movie we've been waiting for? Let's hope so.

Expect the movie on July 28th, 2017 and watch the full restricted trailer below.