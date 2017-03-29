Below Her Mouth Is 2017's Feminist Version of Blue Is the Warmest Color

Your next favorite secret-romance, while-the-fiancé-is-away story will hit select theaters on April 28 as Below Her Mouth makes its mainstream theatrical debut in the states.

The film features a passionate love affair between Jasmine (Natalie Krill) and Dallas (Erika Linder). Linder plays a lesbian roofer and Krill plays a straight-like-spaghetti fashion editor. What's more, they're temporary neighbors while Jasmine's soon-to-be husband is out of town.

April Mullen, the film's director, said in an interview with Cult Montreal the film's task of portraying lesbian sex sans male-gaze required her to revisit her experience in filmmaking.

"When I was shot-listing, blocking and sort of choreographing and production-designing everything to do with the film, I had to constantly forget about everything I had watched — advertising, TV or film — that were primarily made with male audiences in mind, I had to forget about all those images I had been exposed to my whole life when it comes to sex and intimacy and love and just look inwardly and be really attuned to what affects me as a woman and what really turns me on and what draws me close to want to be intimate with someone."

Check your local movie listings for a screening Below Her Mouth, and catch the trailer below.