We Only Watched the Grammys for Bey, Gaga, & Adele
We Only Watched the Grammys for Bey, Gaga, & Adele

Queens ruled music's biggest night.

By PRIDE Editor
February 12 2017 10:38 PM EST
Okay, let's be 100% real and honest. The only thing we were really excited about seeing at this year's Grammy awards were performances by three of the most relevant pop queens of today, BeyoncéLady Gaga, and Adele.

Adele started the night with a rendition of her 2015 hit "Hello," and then stole the show with her touching tribute to gay icon George Michael—not even a hiccup in the beginning could stop her. 

Gaga went full on rockstar with a performance joined by Metallica. (And despite some technical malfunctions with microphones we were absolutely here for it.)

And a glowing, golden Beyoncé performed a medley of "Love Drought" and "Sand Castles" before picking up the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Were we slayed? Yes, we were. 

