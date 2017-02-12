We Only Watched the Grammys for Bey, Gaga, & Adele

Okay, let's be 100% real and honest. The only thing we were really excited about seeing at this year's Grammy awards were performances by three of the most relevant pop queens of today, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Adele.

Adele started the night with a rendition of her 2015 hit "Hello," and then stole the show with her touching tribute to gay icon George Michael—not even a hiccup in the beginning could stop her.

Adele restarted her George Michael tribute performance at the #Grammys because she’s a BAMF https://t.co/4FOhl41cTV pic.twitter.com/Y7tSeQIGas — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 13, 2017

Gaga went full on rockstar with a performance joined by Metallica. (And despite some technical malfunctions with microphones we were absolutely here for it.)

Lady Gaga & Metallica performing at the Grammy Awards! #MetalliGA pic.twitter.com/XGGnlyXA4n — Yaren (@Gagas_Illusion) February 13, 2017

And a glowing, golden Beyoncé performed a medley of "Love Drought" and "Sand Castles" before picking up the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The full performance of Beyoncé performing Love Drought and Sandcastles at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/V7cOrIBQOA — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) February 13, 2017

Were we slayed? Yes, we were.