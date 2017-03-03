Hayley Kiyoko's Newest Music Video Is Another Celebration of Queer Female Love

We're going to have "Sleepover" on repeat for the next few weeks.

Former Disney star and badass singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko just released the music video for her latest single "Sleepover," and besides the song being catchy as hell, the visuals are an incredibly stunning and sexy celebration of women in love.

But this isn't the first time Hayley's used her art to create more representation for queer women. She's already has a few other music videos under her belt—like 2015's "Girls Like Girls" and "Cliff's Edge" and 2016's "Gravel to Tempo"—whose narratives center that of the experiences of young, queer girls.

And "Sleepover" is a sensual, welcome addition to Hayley's repertoire.

Watch Hayley's newest video below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments and on Twitter!