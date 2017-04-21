This Singer's Voice Sounds So Much Like Whitney Houston's It's Amazing

lil-yachty-album-cover-art.jpg
Can We Talk About Lil Yachty's New Album Cover?
Whitney would be proud. 

April 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT
Amsterdam-based singer Glennis Grace has been making rounds on the internet lately for her amazing covers of some of Whitney Houston's most iconic songs. 

Grace's voice (in recent performances of tracks like "Run to You," "I Will Always Love You," and "Greatest Love of All") sounds so much like Whitney's, our jaws are literally hitting the floor. We're definitely sure the late singer (who passed away over 5 years ago) would have been as proud of and as amazed by Grace's talent as we are. 

But don't just take our word for it! Take a look (and listen) at some of Grace's most goosebump-inducing, Whitney-inspired performances in the videos below.

h/t: Pink News

