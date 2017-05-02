Angel Haze on Growing Up Bisexual: "Love is not wrong."

Following "Battle Cry," her 2014 viral hit with Sia, Angel Haze is ready to be reborn with her new music video "Resurrection" and an upcoming album due this summer.

In anticipation of her music, the bisexual rapper sat down with Billboard and discussed what it was like growing up bisexual in the church:

"I didn't understand that I could be attracted to men and women at the same time. I went through a lot of s--t. It really takes a toll on you. I have a lot of fans who are lesbian and gay, or even just queer in general. Everybody needs to have patience with themselves. At the end of the day, all of our opinions are informed by the pressures of other people. My opinion of myself for such a long time was like, “You're disgusting and you're wrong and it's immoral.” Then I was like, "What the f--k? Love is not wrong, in any way, shape, or form." I believe that God loves us all. Every sin is equal in his eyes -- no man is f--king greater, no man is less than any other one. So I don't judge people and I don't judge myself by that anymore. It still is really f--king liberating."

Haze has been sober for the last year in an attempt to rediscover who she is post-spotlight and took the time to reconnect with her mom. Haze's year-long rebirth inspired the emotional song "Resurrection" and the fiery new music video.

"You need to start over, die, and resurrect yourself," Haze's mom chants in the beginning of the song. "God made you this and let this happen.”

Read the Billboard interview here and watch "Resurrection" below.