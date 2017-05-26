Halsey & Lauren Jauregui's Collaboration Is the New Bisexual Anthem

Two of our fave bisexual pop stars, Halsey and Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, collaborated for a new song entitled "Strangers," which is set to be included on the tracklist of Halsey's upcoming album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

In the single, both women sing about girlfriends of their pasts, and they even use female pronouns—something that's a first for them.

During an interview with Zach Sang, Halsey opened up about writing the song, saying "This is the first song that I ever wrote where I openly used female pronouns."

She continued:

"I just love that Lauren and I are two women who have a mainstream pop presence doing a love song for the LGBTQ community. It’s unheard of. It’s very rare to see it from a female perspective. Sam Smith obviously made waves making records that were so human and so amazing and emotional that it didn't matter what your sexuality was, you just identified with what he was singing. That's kind of what I wanted to do with 'Strangers.'"

