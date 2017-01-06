Try Not to Cry While Watching Michelle Obama's Last Speech as First Lady

The prospect of noted bigot Donald Trump's inauguration in two weeks has many across the country very fearful of what's to come, but Michelle Obama, in her last official speech as First Lady, wants people everywhere to know that there is no reason to ever lose hope for a better future.

"I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong," Obama said in her emotional speech, with many people in tearing up at her words.

She continued:

"So don't be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don't be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never fear."

Watch FLOTUS' entire tear-jerking speech in the video below.