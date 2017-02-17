We Wish We Had Dinner with Hillary Clinton & Kate McKinnon Last Night

The former Democratic presidential candidate dined with her SNL double Wednesday night before hitting Broadway.

If you've needed something nice to read after this past week of presidential tomf*ckery, you just got it: introducing McKlinton, the best ship ever between former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Saturday Night Live heavyweight Kate McKinnon.

No longer wandering the trails of the Chappaqua woods, Clinton has emerged back into public life with the production of a recent feminist video PSA, attendance at several Broadway shows, and a cozy, intimate dinner with McKinnon before attending Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

So Hillary Clinton had dinner with Kate McKinnon last night https://t.co/aaRZgXq6Hb pic.twitter.com/HHp3xjOzBf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 17, 2017

According to Page Six, diners at Orso restaurant overheard laughter coming from Clinton and McKinnon's table, witnessed someone deliver a handwritten letter to Clinton, and heard one diner shout "Lock him up!"

After the dinner, the Clintons reportedly received a standing ovation from the audience waiting to see Sunset Boulevard, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Clinton has previously shown her admiration for McKinnon, congratulating her via Twitter for her 2016 Emmy win and appearing alongside McKinnon on SNL back in 2015.

We're glad Hillary is finding some kind faces in the aftermath of the election and look forward to seeing the two mingle privately and (hopefully) on SNL again in the near future.