After Being Asked to Be on IvankaTrump.com, This Queer Woman of Color Gloriously Clapped Back

"...I am not interested in being profiled as an aspirational figure for those that support a brand and a President that slyly disparages female empowerment."

Meet Angela Dimayuga, a queer woman of color and the renowned executive chef of San Francisco & New York's Mission Chinese Food.

Proud that "I Actually Wore This" for @rizzolibooks #TomColeman A post shared by Angela Dimayuga (@swimsuit_issue) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

When she was asked to be profiled for a story by a freelance writer and contributor of Ivanka Trump's eponymous website, she basically had one thing to say:

According to Some News, after she was asked to be featured (via Instagram DM), Angela shut down any possibility of being on Ivanka's website in the best, most epic way possible.

"Thank you for thinking of me. I’m glad you are a fan of my work so much that you want to provide more visibility for my career to inspire “other working women.” However, I’m for women who actually empower other women," she wrote back. "I don’t believe that IvankaTrump.com is truly “a non-political platform of empowerment for [women]”. So long as the name Trump is involved, it is political and frankly, an option for the IvankaTrump.com business to make a profit."

She continued:

"As a queer person of color and daughter of immigrant parents I am not interested in being profiled as an aspirational figure for those that support a brand and a President that slyly disparages female empowerment. Sharing my story with a brand and family that silences our same voices is futile."

See the epic, eloquent clap back for yourself in Angela's Instagram post below.

Had this message slide in my DM last week which had me screaming. Sent her this response today. #resist #fucktrump #dragher @dear_ivanka A post shared by Angela Dimayuga (@swimsuit_issue) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

h/t: Some News