Your Fave Pop Queens Wrote Love Letters to the LGBT Community

As part of Pride month, Billboard Magazine enlisted the help of some of pop-culture’s most legendary icons to write love letters to the LGBT community.

With over 50 participants ranging from Broadway actors to pop divas, the list alone is touching. However, when diving deeper into the letters themselves they’re beyond inspirational. Check out some excerpts below from Britney, Sia, Celine, and Selena then head over to Billboard.com for additional love letters written by the likes of Liza Minnelli, Kelly Clarkson, Betty Who, Kacey Musgraves, Barbra Streisand, RuPaul and many more!

Britney Spears

“I have a secret to share with you. You see, it’s actually you that lifts me up [with] your unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth and acceptance. Your stories inspire me!”

Sia

“I can without question say I wouldn't have made it without my queer friends, both personally and professionally, and I am forever grateful to God for creating them in all their glory.”

Celien Dion

“All of you have made such a positive impact on my life, and I hope and pray that our world will continue to better understand that acceptance and tolerance are virtues that we can never have enough of. For now, I join each and every one of you in this year's celebration of Pride…”

Selena Gomez

“…I had never seen the Madonna documentary Truth or Dare and so while we were in Mexico he sat me down to watch it with him. I loved it and was especially struck by how groundbreaking it was for the gay rights movement and how far LGBTQ rights have come in my lifetime. There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality.”

