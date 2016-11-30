Queer of the Year Finalists

It's safe to say that Noah Galvin has had a whirlwind of a year. The star of ABC's breakout hit sitcom The Real O'Neals, about a gay teen coming out while attending Catholic school, has been helping to bring gay visibility into the living rooms of millions of viewers weekly. His year was not without conflict, though. Noah, who told Out he came out when he was 14, blasted Hollywood's glass closet, specifically targeting Arrow star Colton Haynes, who came out in 2016 after teasing the possibility of his being gay for years. Not one to hold back, Noah had words for Colton, calling him "the worst" for being closeted. Noah later apologized, but we love that visibility is that important to Noah.
READER COMMENTS (
)