Ruby Rose Remembers How Nervous She Was to Come Out to Her Mom

Just like every LGBT person, Ruby Rose had worries about coming out to her parent at a young age.

Sitting down with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, Australian model/actress Ruby Rose recalled how nervous she was to come out to her mother at the young age of 12.

"I was just worried because I didn't quite know it was thing," the Orange Is the New Black star told Geist. "I knew how I felt, I knew what I kind of identified as, but the words 'gay' or 'lesbian...' I didn't know anyone else who was gay or a lesbian, so I didn't really know how to word it."

Despite her nerves, coming out as a lebian proved to be not such a big deal to Ruby's supportive mother, who the actress recalls "knew when I was 6."

Watch the clip from Ruby Rose's Sunday TODAY interview with Willie Geist in the video below, and catch the whole thing this Sunday on NBC.