9 Fashionistas Who Smashed Gender Barriers in 2016

Clothing has always been seen as a way for people to really express themselves, but sometimes the opposite can happen, espcially when it comes to the prohibitive norms/roles that tell people that they can only wear a certain type of thing based on their gender.

But 2016 was a year that a lot of people gave a middle finger to those oppressive roles and decided to wear what they wanted to, when they wanted to, regardless of whether or not those clothes were not traditionally designed for them in mind.

In honor of breaking norms, here are 10 celebrity fashionistas who smashed all types of gender barriers with their style in 2016.