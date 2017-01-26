You Have to Watch Samantha Bee's Sassy Segment on the Women's March

Samantha Bee says everything we're thinking about the Women's March in her newest segement and includes a stunning performance from a Women's March-inspired a capella group.

Canadian queen Samantha Bee has nailed it again. A recent segment on her show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, takes a look at the Women's March and reactions to it in scathing detail, tearing apart Fox New reports that marches only occurred in big liberal cities (an "alternative truth," if you will). Samantha also playfully called out the willingness of white women to show up to an event that involves crafts, but mostly the sketch applauded the massiveness and seriousness of the marches and the epic effect they had, even when trolls tried to bring them down. The segment ends with an absolutely gorgeous performance led by MILCK, a singer/songwriter who formed an a capella group out of singers across the country that met for the first time at the DC march. Check out Samantha and your new protest anthem "Quiet" here:

The group performed "Quiet" as a flash mob throughout the DC March, stunning those who saw it live and subsequently the country when this video ended up on Twitter:

These women never met till today and practiced this song online. Show them some love. #Icantkeepquiet #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/rPA4dDTIYz — Alma Har'el (@Almaharel) January 21, 2017

We hope to hear more from this group and will certainly keep tuning into Samantha's brilliance as often as we can. No one gets it quite right like she does.