Seat Belts Everyone! Kate McKinnon Is the New Ms. Frizzle

First it was Beauty and the Beast, then it was Power Rangers, and then it was Samurai Jack after that! All of our childhood faves seem to be coming back to our big/small screens in some capacity this year, and now it's confirmed that The Magic School Bus series is also making a return soon! This time with the help of our fave Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon.

According to NewNowNext, McKinnon will voice Fiona Frizzle, the little sister of the iconic Magic School Bus driver Valerie Frizzle, who was originally voiced by 9 to 5 and Frankie and Grace star Lily Tomlin.

While not much else is known about the reboot, aside that it (like a lot of other things) will be showing on Netflix, we're definitely excited that we'll be getting more Kate McKinnon in our lives and that another beloved show from our childhood is getting a second life in the modern era. Here's to hoping that trend continues!

Now let's relive some memories by singing along to The Magic School Bus theme song!

h/t: NewNowNext