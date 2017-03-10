11 of the Best Willow & Tara Moments

On Buffy the Vampire Slayer's 20th Anniversary there is plenty to celebrate about the series. But one thing, in particular, that often gets left out is the beautiful relationship between Willow and Tara. Now, I'm all for focusing on Buffy and Angel, and Buffy and Spike, but, let's be honest, Willow and Tara were probably a healthier couple than them and every other couple on the show. Their relationship changed television forever and gave hope to queer women everywhere that their time to be on TV and in stories was coming.

It's tragic, still, how this relationship ended, as it followed the all too stereotypical, tragic lover angle. It's common for queer women to be killed off on TV shows. The numbers are actually disturbing. That being said, it's still fair to argue that Willow and Tara represented far more good than bad for lesbian and bisexual women. Throughout season four, five, and six, Willow and Tara showed the very best and the very worst of being in love. But, these eleven moments, arranged in chronological order, show why people are still in love with them, twenty years later.