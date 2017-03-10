11 of the Best Willow & Tara Moments

"The Body" is one of the most extraordinary, well-written, heartwrenching, and real things ever to be created in any medium. The episode is at times hard to watch because it captures grief so accurately that it's almost scary. Every character is going through it, and Willow and Tara are no exception. Tara, throughout the episode, stays calm and strong for everyone, later revealing that she also lost her mother. Willow, on the other hand, is crumbling, as Joyce was important to her, someone who, at times, treated her better and recognized her more than her own mother.
As Willow is desperately trying to find something to wear, she begins to spiral. Tara steps in, holding her, kissing her. Then they both agree that they can be strong, like Amazons. The tenderness and love for each other in this scene shines a light on an otherwise cold, dark, and unforgiving episode.
Season 5, Episode 16—"The Body"
