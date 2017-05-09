The Women of Litchfield Want Justice in the Season 5 Orange Is the New Black Trailer

The women of Litchfield are in full riot mode and not holding anything back.

The inmates of Litchfield are back! Netflix released the official trailer for season five of the groundbreaking show Orange Is the New Black—and it's a doozy.

The new season will pick up right where the last season left off: in the throes of mayhem. We see a few clips of the season four cliffhanger, with Daya still holding a gun surrounded by an angry mob of screaming women. Our favorite gaggle of criminals is pissed, out for revenge, and looking to overthrow the prison.

"She's angry. We're all angry," Taystee growls in the trailer. "We want justice."

Watch the new trailer for Orange Is the New Black in the video below, and stream the fifth season starting June 9 when it drops on Netflix.