RuPaul Snatches a Role on Broad City Season 4

It looks like RuPaul will have a cameo in season 4 of Comedy Central's Broad City!

In the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, stars Ilana Glazer and Abby Jacobson opened up about their incredible experience with our favorite supermodel of the world. "He’s just so delicious," said Glazer. "He’s like godlike, I’m not even kidding. Even him doing, like, normal sh*t in the show is just titillating. Fully f*cking titillating."

We have no idea what exactly Ru's role will be, but we can definitely count on these fangirls to give us a good time. Abby and Ilana are huge Drag Race fangirls and asked Ru to be a part of the upcoming season earlier this year.

"Dear Ru," their Instagram note reads. "We are such huge fans + would be absolutely honored if you'd consider being on the show? Check out the script! Love, Abby + Ilana."

The Broad City writers also Ruvealed that Drag Race is the most referenced show in the writer's room. This should make for one hell of an episode!

Broad City season 4 premieres August 23 on Comedy Central!



