Broad City Season 4 Is 'Dark as F*ck' in Hysterical New Trailer

Broad City returns! The first trailer for season four premiered yesterday on Comedy Central!

Creators and stars of the show, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, told The Daily Beast that the new season is "dark as fuck. It is as dark as the world is today.” The duo explained that they originally wrote season four with the expectation that Hilary Clinton would win the 2016 Presidential election, and had to undergo some major rewrites after Donald Trump was elected. For example, the previous three seasons were set during the New York summertime, but season four is set in the winter to reflect their mood and the ominous state of today's political climate.

Don't fret, the laughs will still be coming full force. Raunchier than ever, there's a point in the trailer Ilana yells "F*ck you Trump! I'm going back in!" before pleasuring herself with a vibrator.

The 90-second trailer also features cameos from quite a few celebrities, including RuPaul, Wanda Sykes, and Shania Twain.

The new season is coming to a small screen near you on August 23! Watch the trailer below.