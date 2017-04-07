What's It Like to Go to the World's Largest Party for Queer Women?

There’s no party in the world like the Dinah Shore Weekend!

When you see a throng of bikini-wearing, board short–clad women writhing poolside under palm trees, it’s a safe bet it’s the annual Dinah Shore Weekend in Palm Springs, Calif.

This past weekend, thousands flocked to the desert for the world’s largest party for queer women, and the Dinah—now in its 26th year—did not disappoint. The nonstop thumpa-thump of celebrity DJs set the soundtrack for a weekend of dancing poolside at the Palm Springs Hilton, but the bacchanal didn’t end at sundown. The celebration continued well into the night at the Thank God It’s Dinah Friday and the Pink Pussy Hat parties. Catch up with the pool and dance parties, bikini-clad women, DJs, and celesbians on the following pages.

Photos by Boo Jarchow