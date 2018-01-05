7 Things That Bisexual People Are Tired of Hearing

Despite the beautiful “B” in LGBTQ, bisexuals still get asked a bunch of bullshit. And it’s not just from straight people. Plenty of gays and lesbians misunderstand the bisexual community as well. These misunderstandings lead to some annoying as hell questions, such as, “Don’t you think you’re reinforcing the gender binary?” (No, bisexuals date non-binary folks too.) Or “Oh that’s hot, so want to have a threesome later?” (Not with you, dude! That last question mostly comes from cishet dudes. PRIDE readers are well-educated in the art and etiquette of threesomes.)

So, step into that wokeness, and don’t ask me if I’m straight now just because you see me on a date with someone whose gender doesn’t match my own. Read on to learn seven things that bisexuals are tired of hearing, remember them, and then never ask us them again. Thanks!