12 Celebrities Who Have OnlyFans Accounts

Although she made a fortune during her first week on the OnlyFans platform when she launched her account back in August of 2020, the pansexual actress and former Disney star immediately caught heat after one of her pay-per-view pictures that she was charging her subscribers $200 to see caused the website to change their policy on pay-per-view pricing (OnlyFans now caps PPV at $50), affecting smaller content creators and sex workers who don't have as big of an audience as she does. She then apologized for it in a series of tweets.

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew... — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

But the drama doesn't end there! In December, Bella was rightfully criticized again for claiming to be one of the first personalities on the OnlyFans platform, even though content creators and sex workers have literally been using the site for years.