The iconic daytime talk show host talks to PRIDE about her new, revealing Lifetime biopic!

Wendy Williams Talks New Biopic, Divorce, & Her Love For the Gays

How you doin'? PRIDE sat down with iconic daytime talk show host Wendy Williams to spill the tea on her new Lifetime biopic and documentary.

The new projects reveal intimate moments from Williams' marriage, miscarriages, boob job, sexual assault, and much more — you've never seen her quite like this.

In our interview, Williams details painful moments from her marriage and divorce, recounts the moment she passed out on live TV, shares why she wanted to produce her story for film, and doubles down on her love for her gay fans.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Saaturday, January 30 at 8pm/7c on Lifetime. Watch the trailer below!