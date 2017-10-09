34 Notable People Who Came Out in 2017 (So Far)

In early August, Katie Sowers (the NFL's only current female coach) came out as lesbian in an interview with Outsports.
"No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are," Sowers said. "There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation. The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day."
Sowers, who is the seasonal offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers, is also the NFL's first and only openly gay coach.
