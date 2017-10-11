34 Notable People Who Came Out in 2017 (So Far)

Brian Michael Smith

In a July interview with NBC, actor Brian Michael Smith (who plays Toine Wilkins on OWN's Queen Sugar) came out as transgender.

"I was really working from an incomplete version of myself," he said. "I was leaning into the parts that were comfortable for me: roles around moving from one town to another or dating and things like that. Things I was comfortable with, I was able to do. It wasn’t that there was any shame or anything like that, I just wasn’t ready to explore that in my work. But the more time I spent doing the acting training and doing a lot of self-investigation and through therapy, I became more comfortable with my entire self as a person."

Continuing, Smith said: