25 Notable People Who Came Out in 2017 (So Far)

Jordan Gavaris

Although he’s been out to his family since he was 19, 27-year-old Orphan Black actor Jordan Garavis waited until June of 2017 to publicly come out as gay.

In an interview with Vulture, Garavis offered this explanation:

“I guess that’s where I’m at in terms of coming out publicly: I had this position when I started on the show that it shouldn’t matter. And I believe that. I hope that one day, the world gets to a place where you don’t need to politicize your sexuality any more than someone needs to politicize their race — that we can just act and we can exist in this Zeitgeist, telling stories about one another. And that no one’s afraid, maybe, to come out. But also that no one’s really hyperobsessed with knowing whether or not someone’s gay. That would be an amazing world to live in, where people don’t feel the need to protect themselves and other people don’t feel the need to launch an inquisition.”