7 Notable People Who Came Out in 2018 (So Far)

Sasha Lane

The American Honey actress came out as gay in late January while discussing her sexuality at a press junket at Sundance for her latest film The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

"The story really hit home for me, coming from a household where my brother’s gay and I’m gay," she said. "I liked Jane, who has a free spirit and her own way of thinking. She grew up in a community where everyone was free and lived life in a certain way. Then her mother brought her into a community that was very conservative and unaccepting of her. But both those communities were boxes. I could relate to that because, regardless of how free I am in spirit, I grew up in Texas and that is kind of like a box."