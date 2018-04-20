12 Notable People Who Came Out in 2018 (So Far)

In a late March essay written for Teen Vogue, the 24-year-old actress, singer, and dancer (best known for her roles in Step Up and Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and appearances in rapper Missy Elliott's music videos) talked about embracing her sexuality and came out about how she is attracted to people of every gender identity and expression.
"I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways," she wrote. "I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys."
READER COMMENTS (
)