12 Celebrities Who Came Out As Bisexual in 2020

In honor of #BiWeek 2020, here are a few notable bi celebrities and figures who are proudly and openly living their best, most authentic lives!
In an April TikTok video, the Moana and The Little Mermaid Live! star opened up and publicly confirmed her bisexuality.
When a fan on Twitter asked her directly about whether or not she likes girls, Auli’i simply directed the fan to go check out her official TikTok account. On her account, Auli’i posted a video where she lipsynced the words to rapper Eminem's "Those Kinda Nights" track. "Seriously though, how are you doing? You straight?" she mouths. "No I'm bi."
Model and social media star Tatiana Ringsby came out as bisexual in May during a viral video posted to her TikTok.
The Hawaii-based content creator, known for her YouTube and TikTok videos, documented the moment in which she offered her parents a cake with the words "Surprise I’m bi" spelled out in icing.
The 23-year-old actress, known mostly for starring in The CW's teen drama series Riverdale and in 2019's critically-acclaimed J.Lo and Constance Wu-led film Hustlers, publicly came out as bisexual at the beginning of June while publicly voicing her support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.
"Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," the 23-year-old said in a statement on her Instagram stories, sharing a flyer for the peaceful 'LGTBQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter' protest that was held in West Hollywood, Calif. at the start of Pride Month. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."
The 33-year-old film, TV, and stage actor—who played lesbian character Bill Potts on the long-running sci-fi show Doctor Who's 10th season back in 2017—took to Instagram to come out to the world as a bisexual woman.
"Proud to be bisexual. Proud to be Black. Proud of all my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and everyone in between," Mackie wrote. "We matter. You matter. Big love and nuff respect. Happy Pride everyone!"
The British singer-songwriter came out in an Instagram post, commemorating the end of Pride Month.
"My sexuality is something I have struggled with understanding and accepting since I was a teenager and through a mixture of teenage trauma, the local culture and moments of bullying I associated anything to do with my sexual behaviour and sexual identity as being shameful," she opened up about her past struggles with her identity and sexuality. "So although my close friends and some family have been aware. I come out to the world, now, with pride, as a bisexual womxn."
The Walk the Moon frontman best known for singing the lead vocals of their hit "Shut Up and Dance" came out as bisexual on the last day of Pride Month in June in an emotional and revelatory Instagram post.
"I am Bisexual," he declared. "Today is the last day of Pride Month here in the year 2020, and I think it’s time I said that."
"I believe that sexuality is a spectrum, and I believe that most people probably live somewhere in between these far ends, heteronormative ends of this spectrum," Petricca continued in his Insta caption. "And I believe that you can be an LGBTQ+ person whether you have had a particular type of experience with someone yet, or ever, in your life."
The singer and The Voice season 3 alum came out as bisexual on his 25th birthday in late July.
"I've always personally faced but publicly never answered one HUGE question about myself—all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business is just that—MY business," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Well, things just don't work that way when [you're] known on a big social scale."
He continued:
"Today, all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer! To finally answer the question...yes, I'm a bisexual man who's in love with LOVE. I am who I am and I love who I love. Always have and always will."
The five-time British trampoline gymnastics champion came out as bisexual in July on the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast where he made it clear he doesn’t care much for what critics think of him.
"It doesn’t bother me," he said. "I feel sorry for people like that who are close-minded and still think it’s offensive to be called gay—because it’s not."
Though this isn't the first time the "Save Room For Us" singer has opened up about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Tinashe opened up about her bisexuality in an August Interview with the Gay Times where she talked about how although she didn't assign herself a label when it came to her own sexuality in the past (mostly because of other people and their lack of knowledge when it comes to bisexuality), she is comfortable enough now to call herself bi.
"It’s not that I don’t like putting a label on it, but when you say you’re bisexual, a lot of people think...they just have a lack of understanding about what it is. And I tend to shy away from terms (I guess this is the theme of my life!) that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box," she told the mag. "I don’t like that shit. But — but — I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I’m bisexual. I’m somewhere on the spectrum. You know?"
The YA author, most known for penning Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the book that served as the basis for beloved gay teen rom-com Love, Simon, came out as bisexual in an August essay.
"I’m bi," she wrote in her piece, entitled I know I'm late. "Sorry it took me so long to get here. But then again, at least the little red coming out book I needed was already on my shelf (in about thirty different languages). I think I finally know why I wrote it."
The former Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee mayor come out as bisexual in a September interview with journalist Tamron Hall on the season premiere of her self-titled talk show.
"To be very honest with you, when you didn't ask the question, you put it out there is whether or not I identify as gay. And the answer is I don't identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something that I have never shared publicly before," Gillum told Hall during their conversation.
In a September interview with the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old rugby star (who used to play for the Bath team and who made an appearance as a contestant on Celebrity X Factor) revealed that he came out as bisexual to his teammates via a group text thread in WhatsApp, making history as the first professional union rugby player to come out as bisexual.
"I had hidden it well but I couldn’t keep it secret any longer," he said about the decision to come out to his teammates. "I had to tell them, all of them, not just a few. I didn’t want it to turn into Chinese whispers. So, on the spur of the moment, I put it on our WhatsApp group."