Figure out if she likes other girls

Sometimes it's fun to date straight girls and be "the girl" in their lives. We've all been there. But more often than not, it's just not worth chasing after a girl that isn't into other girls. So before you know for certain you'd like to go out with someone, just make sure they're queer, too. It'll help the heartache down the road.

Photo: Brooke Cagle (Unsplash)