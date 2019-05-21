Captain Marvel Directors Talk Carol Danvers' (Possibly Queer) Future

Ever since her movie came out earlier this year, LGBTQ+ superhero fans everywhere (myself included) have been absolutely living for all things Captain Marvel.

From kicking alien butt with No Doubt's "Just a Girl" playing in the background, to saving Tony Stark from the vast emptiness of space, there's something about Carol Danvers (played by Oscar winner Brie Larson) that, as our friends at The Mary Sue point out, just exudes empowering, gay energy, and we have no choice but to stan! But since she never got a romantic plotline in her first solo movie, will Carol's sexuality, and possible queerness, ever be fleshed out in a future Marvel Studios project?

When asked by ComicBookMovie.com's Josh Wilding about the future of Carol Danvers in the MCU and the possibility of exploring her sexuality on-screen in the future, director Ryan Fleck said:

"That was one of those things when we were in the writing stage, and the sky was the limit and the movie could be anything, we were discussing: ‘Are we going to get into any type of romantic relationship with this character?’ It wasn’t like there was a philosophical opposition to pursuing that storyline; it just came down to real estate in the story we were telling. We knew we were telling a story of self discovery and we wanted friendship, and her friendship with Maria, to be a huge part of that. There was no room for any romantic storyline for us. I know people have made their own conclusions about that and I think that’s part of the fun of making these movies is that they become the audience’s movies and they get to create any kind of narrative they want for what’s happening off the screen. For us, as storytellers, it’s a friendship and a story about that and self discovery."

While Fleck's answer was kind of an ambiguous one, and talked more about friendships than romantic, queer relationships, we still can't wait to see what the future has in store for Captain Marvel. Considering how many of us want to see her and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie actually become a thing, we're holding out hope that maybe Marvel Studios will read the room for once and realize that the fans want—and need—LGBTQ+ representation on the big screen!