There's Nothing Better Than Muscle Hunks Imagined as Superheroines

Illustrator Zach Brunner is doing amazing things with his art, like reimagining our fave superheroines—the likes of which include Wonder Woman, Storm, and Catwoman—as muscle-bound men. It's literally the most beautiful (and hottest) thing ever, and we can't get enough of it! Look through to see more of Zach's amazing, gender-bending super hero-themed works, and check him out on his Tumblr blog and Instagram.