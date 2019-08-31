13 Badass Superheroines We Have No Choice But to Stan

After many, many years, women superheroes are FINALLY starting to get the shine they deserve in mainstream media, and after the huge, box-office and critical success of recent women-led titles like Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, and with more exciting movies like Black Widow and Birds of Prey on the horizon, we thought it would be a good idea to pay tribute to some other female superheroes that we're absolutely crazy about!

Just like Diana Prince and Carol Danvers, here are some of our absolute fave, totally badass superheroines that we have no choice but to stan!