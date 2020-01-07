7 Movies LGBTQ+ Nerds Can't Wait to See in 2020

Love 'em or hate 'em, superhero movies are now a huge part of today's film landscape, and there's a ton of upcoming titles that are coming out this year that have the inner queer nerd in all of us excited AF!
So what high-flying, superpowered titles are we looking forward to most this year? Let's find out!
Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn passion project is finally coming to life, and with a diverse AF cast directed by Cathy Yan (the first Asian woman to direct a major, box office superhero film), Birds of Prey is ushering in a new era of superhero flicks! From the looks of the trailer, our fave bisexual antihero is joining forces with a badass group of women, and we can't wait to see what adventures they get into! There are also rumors that Ewan McGregor will be playing a gay villain named Victor Zsasz, so we're definitely crossing our fingers for that!
In theaters February 7.
After being in post-production hell for years, the horror-tinged X-Men spinoff film—which has a stacked cast that includes Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, The Witch and Split's Anya Taylor-Joy, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, The Originals actress Blu Hunt, and 13 Reasons Why's Henry Zaga—is finally coming out in 2020! The second trailer even featured an embrace between characters Wolfsbane (Williams) and Mirage (Hunt)—an embrace that seems to confirm rumors that the movie would be featuring some actual LGBTQ+ representation! Let's hope we'll finally be able to see some meaningful queer rep in a mainstream superhero flick very soon!
In theaters April 3.
She may have had a sad and lousy end in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel fans aren't quite done with Black Widow just yet! For the first film in the MCU's Phase 4, our favorite trans, Asian, tree actor Scarlett Johannson is returning to the iconic role as one of the O.G. Avengers, this time joined by Oscar winner Rachel Weisz, Stranger Things alum David Harbour, and up-and-coming Midsommar and Little Women star Florence Pugh. Finally, Natasha is getting the origin story she deserves!
In theaters May 1.
The most anticipated movie of 2020 according to fans, Wonder Woman 1984 (the sequel to Patty Jenkins' box office smash) is filled to the brim with empowerment, and we can't wait to see what Gal Gadot's Amazon goddess has in store for us! The film is also slated for release during the beginning of Pride Month, so just in case you were curious, Wonder Woman said "Gay rights!!!"
In theaters June 5.
Looks like Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club actor Jared Leto is looking to redeem himself in the superhero world after his not-so-stellar performance as the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad. The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman is jumping from DC to Marvel for Morbius, an origin story based on the comic villain of the same name. Jared Leto playing an evil vampire? Honestly...sign us the hell up!!
In theaters July 31.
We don't know much about Venom 2 yet (other than a rumor that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland might make a surprise cameo), but we'll be waiting patiently for any chance we get to have sweaty Tom Hardy back on the big screen! Like the first Venom film did in 2018, we hope the sequel inspires even more cute, and gay AF, Symbrock fanart for the stans like us to enjoy!
In theaters October 2.
Another highly-anticipated Marvel release with an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek, The Eternals is set to make MCU history by featuring a gay, married character, as confirmed by Kevin Feige.
In theaters November 6.