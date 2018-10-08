10 Bi Icons You Should Dress Up As for Halloween

Callie may be gone from Grey’s Anatomy—but at least she got one of the happier endings. Who wouldn’t want to dress up as our favorite bisexual doctor?! Plus, Sara Ramirez, who portrayed Callie, recently came out.

What you’ll need: Blue scrubs, a white lab coat (bonus if you can embroider Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on it), and a love for dancing around in your underwear.