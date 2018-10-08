10 Bi Icons You Should Dress Up As for Halloween

Callie may be gone from Grey’s Anatomy—but at least she got one of the happier endings. Who wouldn’t want to dress up as our favorite bisexual doctor?! Plus, Sara Ramirez, who portrayed Callie, recently came out.
What you’ll need: Blue scrubs, a white lab coat (bonus if you can embroider Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on it), and a love for dancing around in your underwear.
Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson doesn’t let a ruthless serial killer phase her, so you know Halloween monsters and ghosts are no big deal.
What you’ll need: A tailored black and white wardrobe, an identification badge, and red nail polish to lure out Paul Spector.
Shondaland is full of awesome LGBT characters, including some complex, interesting bi women. We may have lost Callie, but we still have Annalise Keating!
What you’ll need: A perfectly tailored power lawyer wardrobe, a red leather jacket (if you’re going for the opening scene), and a briefcase full of secrets.
We finally got some confirmation that Wonder Woman’s romantic interest isn’t limited by gender!
What you’ll need: A Wonder Woman costume (after the premiere and popularity of the 2017 movie starring Gal Gadot, you can get them literally everywhere now).
Since the explicitly bi Xena reboot is now not going to be happening (*cries deeply*), now is the time to honor Xena with a truly badass Halloween costume.
What you’ll need: A Xena costume, or that dedicated cosplayer friend.
Since it seems to be a trend to do so now, don’t wear this costume if Kahlo would’ve described your face as an "unbaked roll."
What you’ll need: Self-love, eyebrows, and the world’s most beautiful wardrobe.