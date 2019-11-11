10 Misconceptions About Being a Trans Woman

One of the major changes that trans women experience is a change to the way their privates work. To be blunt, estrogen feminizes a penis. This can lead to shorter erections, a softer texture, and, depending on the way a given person uses their junk, a decrease in the size of their penis from atrophying. Hence one of the reasons why the whole “trans bathroom panic” is ridiculous. Even those of us that do still have some extra junk below have been exposed to estrogen, so it’s not really the same as a cis man’s hardware. For a bit more information, check out Dr. Michele O’Mara’s look at the effects of feminizing hormones.