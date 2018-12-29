9 Things You Should NEVER Say to Queer Interracial Couples

With the legalization of gay marriage nationwide in 2015, and the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia that legalized interracial marriage across the country, one would imagine that we’d live in a country where queer interracial couples aren’t just tolerated, but are accepted. Unfortunately, as many of us know, this isn’t always how things work. Just because something isn’t illegal doesn’t mean everyone is pumped about it, and I can tell you from experience that some people are funky about queer, interracial couples.

In the super-whitewashed world that is mainstream gay culture, you rarely see interracial couples presented as totally normal. Plus, plenty of queer people are anti-homophobia but lowkey (or sometimes extremely and obviously) racist. They can understand marginalization in terms of sexuality, but can’t necessarily connect when it comes to race.

This disconnect can make it really frustrating to be a queer person in an interracial relationship because people are so nosy and love to ask bizarre questions. Here’s everything you shouldn’t ask when you’re hanging with an interracial, queer couple.