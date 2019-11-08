10 Ways to Have the BEST Lesbian/Bi Sex of Your Life

Trust your body and its responses, and trust your mind and its responses also. If something isn’t feeling good, stop and do something else. It doesn’t matter if you feel it SHOULD feel good, that isn’t how bodies work. Don’t spend so long trying to have what you feel ‘should’ be good sex that you don’t notice or prioritize how it is actually feeling right now. As far as your mind is concerned, if you’re feeling uncomfortable, or worried, or pressurized, stop. Anyone who doesn’t accept that is a) a rapist and b) a terrible human being. Don’t ever go ahead with sex you that makes you anxious – that’ll be a bad time for anyone. If your partner is a decent human being – which they should be, see point 2) – they’ll be happy to adapt to where you are and do other things (or nothing) you are happy with instead. You KNOW what feels right or what works for you, and you will know while it is happening - for the best sex of your life, you just need to be able to trust that and run with it.

Usual thanks to: Sally, Kat, Kai, Andromada, Nims, Dan, Trish, Charlotte, Jin and Nile for their variously indecent insights.