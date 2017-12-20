9 Critically Acclaimed Movies About Lesbian and Bi Women

3) Beyond the Hills

When Alina returns from German, she is reunited with Voichita in an Orthodox covenant. The women grew up together in an orphanage, and though Alina wants Voichita to run away with her, she discovers Voichita has become immersed in her faith. When Alina challenges the priest, they believe she is possessed. The film, based on the non-fiction of Tatiana Niculescu Bran, has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Writer and director Cristian Mungiu won Best Screenplay at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, and Cristina Flutur and Cosmina Stratan shared the award for Best Actress. Beyond the Hills was also selected as the Romanian entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.