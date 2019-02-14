14 Queer Movies Perfect for a Romantic Date Night

Jongens (which translates to English as Boys) is a 2014 film from the Netherlands. The film follows Sieger, a fifteen-year-old boy who lives with his widowed father and his brother. Sieger, along with two other boys—Tom and Marc—are chosen to represent their local athletics team at a national championship relay. Marc and Sieger begin a secret relationship, with Sieger insisting he’s not gay. Over the course of the film, Sieger learns to accept his sexual orientation. (Spoiler! If you want to plan a double feature, pair Boys with The Way He Looks. Both romantic coming-of-age films end with cute couples riding away together on bikes!)