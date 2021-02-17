Emma Stone Makes Being Bad Look So Good in First Cruella Trailer

The first trailer for Disney's live-action Cruella film is finally here, and lead actress and Oscar-winning La La Land star Emma Stone proves that being bad has never looked so good!

An origin story we've been waiting for eons for, Cruella is set in London in the '70s in the midst of the punk rock revolution, and "follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs," reads the film's official description.

"She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (fellow Oscar winner Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

While Glenn Close is still one of the greatest to ever portray the beloved 101 Dalmatians villain, from the looks of the trailer, we can already tell Emma is getting ready to eat this role up as well!

Cruella is scheduled to hit theaters on May 28!