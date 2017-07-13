13 New Songs for Independent Women Who Don't Need No Man

All the independent women, throw ya hands up at me!

1. "New Rules" — Dua Lipa

Let Dua Lipa teach you how to get over your ex with "New Rules." She begins the video upset over her last love, but with the help of her girl friends and some strict guidelines (#1 don't pick up the phone, you know he's only calling cause he's drunk and alone), she moves on in no time.

2. "Woman" — Kesha

Kesha is an independent woman now! "I"m a motherfucking woman, baby that's right. I don't need a man to be holding me too tight." TELL 'EM KESHA.

3. "Don't Kill My Vibe" — Sigrid

Sigrid is sick of men telling her what to do, and she's here to have fun with or without you. "You think you're so important to me, don't you?" Guess not anymore.

4. "Power" — Little Mix

Little Mix has got the power in this electrifying rally for girl power. Who got the power? Definitely these girls.

5. "Broken Clocks" — SZA

Unbothered and wistful, SZA is focused on her own dreams and determined to make shit happen for herself. Who has time for love?

6. "Sorry Not Sorry" — Demi Lovato

Demi's shaking off the haters and dancing on their graves in "Sorry Not Sorry." Being so bad never looked so good.

7. "I Know a Place" — MUNA

Women lifting up other women. MUNA has got your back, and they know a place you can go forget all your troubles.

8. "Beautiful" — Betty Who

"On your worst day, you're still beautiful," Betty Who croons over a funky dance beat. This self-love anthem is sure to put you in a good mood.

9. "Come First" — Terror Jr

Terror Jr wants to make it clear who comes first in this relationship.

10. "Scuse Me" — Lizzo

This feel-good anthem is for everyone out there who needs a couple minutes to feel themselves, especially the big girls. Lizzo didn't come out to find a man, she's here to have a good time.

11. "Power" — Katy Perry

Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn. "I have to break the cycle so I can sit first at the dinner table," Perry sings over an explosive beat. Katy's no longer letting anyone else take away her power.

12. "It Ain't Me" — Selena Gomez, Kygo

Who's going to take care of you? "It ain't me," Gomez sings. It's time to put her own needs first.

13. "Fuck With Myself" — Banks

Banks no longer cares what anyone else thinks, she's only here to please herself. Dark and heavy, moody and mysterious, you can't help but wonder if she's fucking with herself in more than one sense of the word.

Listen to the full playlist below.